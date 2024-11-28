AI-powered personalisation giving brands more visibility on Meta Platforms

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head (India), Ad Business, Meta, says that artificial intelligence (AI) is making the discovery ecosystem on its platform further democratised.

This, in turn, has meant that more than 50 per cent of content on platforms like Instagram is recommended by AI. “With AI, users get more and more content that they like to spend time on. This, for creators and brands, creates a wider reach,” he told Business Standard in a video interview.

Srinivas also added that this visibility and reach have meant several brands being first launched on Meta platforms—Instagram, Facebook, and Threads. “Many direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands have attributed their birth and success to platforms like ours,” he added.

While discussing trends for 2024, he said that there are two key trends: the rise of quick commerce (Qcom) and the acceleration and penetration of e-commerce in Tier II and III cities. These were the findings of a Meta-commissioned GWI study on quick commerce.

The survey found that 86 per cent of respondents discovered new Qcom brands or products via Meta platforms. The study also showed that Meta platforms drive higher conversion rates, having the highest click-through and purchase rates across its channels.

“The reason for discovery to rise is because we are not searching for something… Rather, users are discovering new things because of their interests, and the AI algorithms are getting better,” he explained about the rising brand visibility on Meta platforms.

The survey also found that influencers are playing a pivotal role in consumer decision-making, particularly in boosting brand visibility and driving favourable perceptions. More than a third of respondents have discovered new brands/products through influencers/creators, and 30 per cent have purchased a product recommended by an influencer.

“With AI-powered algorithms, the social media platform is creating a win-win situation for brands, creators, and buyers,” said Srinivas.

An interesting trend that emerged from the survey was the rise of Gen Z in the adoption of Qcom platforms.

The other trend is the rising penetration of e-commerce in Tier II and III cities. The survey found that even for categories such as jewellery and accessories, large electronics, and home furnishings, online and offline purchases are now on par.

Social media is the top channel for shoppers to find new products or brands. Almost 68 per cent of respondents from Tier II and Tier III cities said that they have discovered and found out about products via social media. Among those who have discovered products on social media, 59 per cent said they discovered them through Reels, and 57 per cent through influencers.

“As quick commerce is bringing more convenience to buyers, e-commerce is about wider penetration into Indian cities,” said Srinivas.

With consumer behaviour in Tier II and Tier III markets shifting, these areas are now fertile ground for Quick Commerce to proliferate in a big way in 2025, with social media—and specifically Meta—being at the forefront of the next wave of online shopping in India, across Quick Commerce and in Tier II and Tier III geographies, said the report.

The Meta-commissioned GWI Study on Quick Commerce was conducted with over 2,500 internet users aged 16 to 64 years across India. The Meta-commissioned ‘E-Commerce Purchase Journey Study in Tier II and Tier III’ was conducted with 2,182 internet users living in Tier II/Tier III cities and captures online shopping trends from these towns.