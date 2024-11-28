Supply disruptions to hit production and deliveries in 2024: Audi India

Audi India has forecast a decline in its sales for the remaining months of the calendar year 2024, citing persistent global supply chain disruptions that continue to impact production and deliveries.

Despite robust demand for luxury vehicles, the carmaker faces challenges in meeting customer expectations due to these bottlenecks.

"Most of our supply constraints were in the first half of this year, from January to June. The situation has improved in the third quarter, and we are now seeing normal supply levels. However, due to these earlier constraints, we unfortunately won't be able to achieve our growth targets for this year and will see a decline in overall sales," explained Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.

The primary reasons for these supply chain issues were twofold: global disruptions in component sourcing from various locations and delays in shipping. While semiconductor shortages were a significant issue post-pandemic, they have largely been resolved. “The current challenges are more related to geopolitical factors, where disruptions in any part of the global supply chain can halt production, even if it's just a single missing component,” added Dhillon.

In the first nine months of 2024, Audi India sold 3,889 units, down by 29.6 per cent on a year-on-year basis, whereas Audi Approved: plus, the pre-owned car business grew by 29 per cent year-on-year. In 2023, the company registered an 89 per cent growth, selling 7,931 units, whereas the pre-owned business witnessed a growth of 62 per cent year-on-year.

Despite 2024 potentially being one of the best years for the segment overall, the industry is projected to sell only about 50,000 cars across all brands.

More From This Section

For Audi India, this year they celebrated a milestone of selling 100,000 cars in the country. Of this, the Q7 model has been a key contributor, accounting for 10 per cent of total sales, with 10,000 units sold. Maintaining this level of contribution from the Q7 remains a priority for the company moving forward.

However, Audi India remains optimistic about the long-term potential of the Indian market. The company highlighted a 12 per cent increase in women car buyers, up from less than half a per cent a few years ago. This growth was driven by greater financial independence and changing household car ownership dynamics.

Audi is also preparing for EV expansion by developing local infrastructure, including 145 charging stations across 70 cities and 12 specialised workshops. EV sales currently stand at 2-3 per cent, constrained by high import duties (70-110 per cent) and limited affordability. The long-term electrification strategy includes evaluating models for local assembly to ensure sustainability.

Audi India currently has a network of 29 new car showrooms, 26 pre-owned car outlets, and 41 workshops across the country. The company is expanding its reach further, with plans to add 5-7 new locations in the coming years, both in existing and new cities. This expansion strategy aims to enhance customer accessibility and convenience.

The pre-owned car business has witnessed significant growth, expanding from 7 outlets in 2020 to 26 currently. This segment is considered equally important as the new car business. By offering certified pre-owned cars with warranties and rigorous quality checks, Audi aims to establish a strong presence in the organised pre-owned car market.

In a bid to bolster its premium SUV segment offerings, Audi launched the new Q7 SUV at a starting price of Rs 88.66 lakh (ex-showroom). This luxurious facelift boasts a powerful 3.0L V6 engine, advanced driver assistance systems, and a sleek new design.