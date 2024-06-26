Amazon says committed to 'appropriate' action in Manesar Warehouse incident

After accepting lapses at its warehouse in Haryana’s Manesar, Amazon India has claimed to have started “disciplinary proceedings” against those who allegedly tried to stop workers from taking water and toilet breaks.

A company spokesperson told Business Standard that Amazon was committed to the safety and well-being of its employees.

“Disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against the people involved in the incident. The process is underway and we are looking at a potential case of ‘separation’ for the people involved within the next week or two,” the spokesperson added.

Last month, various media reports suggested that its employees, particularly delivery persons, were forced to take a pledge that they “will achieve the target, and refrain from using the washroom and avoid drinking water breaks,” so as to complete the target.