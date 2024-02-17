Ananth Technologies claims crucial role in 55 modules for launch system

Hyderabad-based Ananth Technologies Limited (ATL), which has launched 98 satellites and 78 launch vehicles for Indian space programs, has claimed a crucial role in the launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV) F14 and the Indian Satellite (INSAT) 3DS.

“We are delighted to announce the successful launch of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle F14 (GSLV F14) by the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). This achievement marks another milestone in India's space exploration endeavours, and we are proud to highlight the significant contribution made by Ananth Technologies to the success of this mission,” stated a company release on Saturday.

The GSLV F14 placed the satellite INSAT-3DS into Geosynchronous orbit with a six-channel imager, 19-channel sounder, data relay transponder (DRT), and satellite-aided search and rescue transponder (SAS&R) as payloads.

“It enhances meteorological observations and monitoring of land and ocean surfaces for weather forecasting and disaster warning. The flawless execution of the launch underscores the expertise and dedication of the entire team involved in the mission,” stated the company.

Ananth Technologies claims that its team of technologists deployed advanced technological contributions. “Our team has been actively involved in the manufacturing of 55 modules for launch vehicles, viz. navigation electronics, sensor interface modules, safety and arming units, telemetry interfaces - key components that contributed to the overall success of the mission,” stated the company.

For the satellite INSAT-3DS, ATL has supplied the complete power control system, solar array generation system, power distribution system, DC-DC power converters, and star sensors.

ATL chief, Subba Rao Pavuluri, stated, “At ATL we view quality as a non-negotiable aspect of our commitment to our customers of the aerospace community. It is not just a goal; it is embedded in our culture.”

"We are thrilled to have been a part of this GSLV F14 launch, which showcases the collaborative efforts between Isro and the private sector. The success of this mission not only demonstrates the prowess of Indian space technology but also reflects the commitment and excellence of our team at ATL. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Isro on future missions," he said.

ATL is associated with defence programs and is a key contributor to missile programs. It has been involved in telemetry, navigation, control systems, seekers, power amplifiers, laser and optical systems.

ATL is headquartered in Hyderabad, with dedicated facilities in Thiruvananthapuram for launch vehicles-related activities. ATL has also established extensive facilities for satellite manufacturing.