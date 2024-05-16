Angel One launches edutainment financial content platform Fin One

Stock broking platform Angel One on Thursday announced the launch of an edutainment financial content platform, Fin One, that features financial content aimed at serving a cohort of Generation Z and millennial users.

Fin One aims to deliver financial infotainment content with interactive modules for budgeting, saving, investing, and debt management. The content will consist of interactive quizzes and challenges around finance.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Content on Fin One will be available to users on social media platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

The company's decision to launch Fin One is driven by the young demographic of its client base, with the average age being around 29. Notably, nearly half of Angel One's clients are under 25 years old.

The platform will also act as a funnel to reach a base of young users to be boarded onto the platform.



ALSO READ: Fintech players likely to request RBI for a simpler merchant KYC process

“You’ll see a plethora of financial products being rolled out now. Different people have different needs when it comes to these products, and we need to cater to their needs via the products that we have. Fin One builds that narrative and the brand for the user,” said Paarth Dhar, Vice President of Angel One, in an interaction with Business Standard.

Fin One will provide guidance on cryptocurrency investment strategies and risk management while collaborating with industry experts and blockchain professionals.

It will also offer educational content on sustainable investing principles and Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) criteria.

Over the years, the company has seen its user base grow from 1.3 million in financial year 2019 (FY19) to around 23 million as of April 2024.