Home / Companies / News / APSEZ secures top rank in climate actions, environmental performance

APSEZ secures top rank in climate actions, environmental performance

The assessments were done by CDP, S&P, Sustainalytics and Moody's

APSEZ also secured the top rank in the marine ports sector on a low carbon transition rating by Sustainalytics. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 5:29 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Sunday said it has secured top position for its climate actions and environmental performance in assessments done by four global rating agencies.

The assessments were done by CDP, S&P, Sustainalytics and Moody's.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

While the company secured 'leadership band' in CDP Climate Assessment 2023, it ranked first on the environmental dimension among 324 companies in the transport and transport infrastructure sector by S&P Global CSA 2023, the statement said.

The company also secured the top rank in the marine ports sector on a low carbon transition rating by Sustainalytics.

It also received the 'advanced' rating in Moody's Energy Transition Rating and the first rank in the overall ESG Assessment and Strategy review in their last update.

APSEZ is a part of the globally diversified Adani Group and is the largest port developer and operator in India .

Also Read

Warning Letter for Pithampur SEZ facility remains an overhang for Cipla

Adani Group firm says reasons for Deloitte resignation not convincing

ESG funds continue to see outflow, Rs 520 cr pulled out in June quarter

Strength of next govt's mandate to influence fiscal consolidation: Moody's

Adani Ports & SEZ total cargo volumes rise 26% YoY to 32.8 MMT in September

Govt reviewing FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services: Report

Inox Wind eyes profit in coming quarters amid market upswing: INOXGFL

Xiaomi says India's scrutiny of Chinese firms unnerves suppliers: Report

Rs 750 cr stuck in Qatar projects due to delays in payments: Voltas CEO

With second PLI certification, IPO-bound Ola Electric eyes 13% subsidy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Climate ChangeAdani Ports and Special Economic Zone APSEZAPSEZenvironmentalism

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 5:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story