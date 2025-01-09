ARPU gains, dividend trigger for Bharti Airtel as telecom enters new phase

The telecom industry may be entering a new phase. After several years of consolidation, the three private telecom operators may report a 5-6.5 per cent QoQ increase in average revenue per user (ARPU) in 3QFY25, as the full effect of tariff hikes in July kicks in.

Pricing power is apparent, with only three-plus-one players (including BSNL). Reliance Jio lost around 2 million subscribers QoQ post-hikes, while Bharti Airtel may add around 3 million subscribers QoQ. Vodafone Idea (VIL) lost around 4 million customers QoQ. Data usage per customer remains robust.

Reliance Jio retained 477 million subscribers (end-Dec), with ARPU growth of 6 per cent QoQ to Rs 207 per month, resulting in an estimated 4.6 per cent QoQ revenue growth. Airtel retained 355 million subscribers, with ARPU growing 6.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 248 per month, leading to a 5.5 per cent sequential revenue growth QoQ. VIL retained 201 million subscribers, with ARPU growth of 5 per cent QoQ to Rs 164/month.

Airtel, with industry-leading ARPU and subscriber growth, may also see a 60 basis points (bps) growth in operating profit margin, while VIL and RJio should also see similar margin expansion. Both RJio and Airtel should have margins above 53 per cent. VIL has lost some revenue market share to the others. Analysts expect the uptrend in ARPU to continue with an annual growth of 10-12 per cent over the next three years. Investors will also be braced for a mega IPO for Jio, while VIL may still need significant government support. Apart from Airtel’s wireless ARPU and operating profit growth, it is expected to report strong mobile broadband (MBB) subscriber additions, at 5.4 million in Q3FY25 (also adding 2.1 million MBB subscribers in October 2024, as per TRAI data). Hence, the India wireless revenue should grow 4.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 26,000 crore, and operating profit may rise 5.8 per cent QoQ to Rs 15,000 crore. However, the enterprise business may post lower operating profit growth of 1.9 per cent QoQ, while the fibre segment will see slightly better subscriber gains (700,000 subscriber additions QoQ).

Analysts are anticipating a rise in the dividend payout for Airtel and a deleveraging of its balance sheet. HSBC expects the dividend to rise by 114 per cent YoY to Rs 17/share in FY25 as free cash flow improves. By FY27, the dividend may rise to Rs 34/share. However, consensus estimates for dividend per share are 30-45 per cent lower than HSBC’s estimates. One driver for higher dividends is the rising cash flow needs at the promoter entity, Bharti Telecom (unlisted) or BTL, as debt has increased. BTL owns a 40.33 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel, and interest expenses at BTL will be around Rs 3,200 crore after it borrowed to increase its stake in Airtel in November 2024.

Mobile ARPU may hit Rs 300-plus by FY27, with revenue rising at 16 per cent annually over FY24-27. In home broadband, revenue may rise at an annual rate of above 23 per cent over FY24-27, as subscribers should more than double to around 15.9 million by FY27 from 7.6 million in FY24. Over that period, consolidated revenue should rise by around 13 per cent annually. Operating profit could grow annually at 15 per cent. Consolidated earnings per share could grow by 75 per cent over that period, as capex intensity should also decline to around 22 per cent of FY27 revenues from capex of around 30 per cent of FY24 revenues.