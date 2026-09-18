Asset restructuring among Tata Sons' options to avoid a public listing

"Under the RBI's core investment company framework, a CIC must hold at least 90% of its net assets in group companies, with 60% in group equity. RBI registration is triggered where a company has assets of ₹100 crore or more and raises or holds public funds. A company above that asset threshold which does not access public funds can remain unregistered, and a registered CIC meeting those conditions can seek voluntary deregistration. The regulations place such NBFCs having assets of ₹1 trillion or more in the Upper Layer and the Upper Layer NBFCs need to be mandatorily listed within three years of identification. So the question for Tata Sons is whether it can establish that it does not raise or hold public funds. That is complicated by the scale-based regulation framework, which treats public funds as including funds received indirectly through associates and group entities with access to public funds — and the RBI has already declined an earlier application. If Tata Sons remains a registered CIC in the upper layer, mandatory listing follows within 3 years of identification. The alternative is a genuine, board and shareholder approved restructuring that moves Tata Sons out of the upper layer and removes the listing obligation but not the CIC regulation," said Parag Bhide, partner at Aquilaw.