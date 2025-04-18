Friday, April 18, 2025 | 09:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: Just Dial and Network18 among 12 post results on Apr 18

Q4 results today: Just Dial and Network18 among 12 post results on Apr 18

Q4 FY25 company results today, April 18: Orosil Smiths, Mastek, Punctual Trading and nine other companies will release their earnings report for the Jan-March quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 18 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Network18 and Just Dial are among 12 companies to release their earnings report for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) on Friday. These listed firms will also be releasing their performance report for the entire financial year that ended on March 31.
 
Other firms scheduled to release their fourth quarter results today include Amal, Jay Kailash Namkeen, Mahaan Foods, and Mastek. Orosil Smiths India, Roselabs Finance, and Teamo Productions will also be announcing their quarterly results.
 

Infosys Q4 highlights

Infosys, India’s second-largest IT services provider, posted a subdued outlook for FY26, forecasting flat revenue growth of up to 3 per cent on a constant currency basis. The company cited global economic uncertainty, trade disruptions, and cautious client spending as key challenges facing the sector. For the fourth quarter of FY25, Infosys reported a net profit of ₹7,033 crore, down 11.7 per cent year-on-year, attributed in part to higher selling and marketing expenses. Revenue for the quarter rose 7.9 per cent to ₹40,925 crore, although it fell short of market expectations. 
 
 

Jio Financial Q4 highlights

Jio Financial Services reported a modest 2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit to ₹316 crore for the March quarter. The board proposed a dividend of ₹0.5 per share for FY25. To support expansion across its growing portfolio, the board approved an equity capital infusion of ₹1,346 crore into various group entities, including Jio Finance, Jio Payments Bank, and joint ventures with BlackRock in asset and wealth management. 

Market review April 18

Indian equities ended sharply higher on Thursday, with the NSE Nifty50 closing at 23,851.65, up 414.45 points or 1.77 per cent. The BSE Sensex rebounded from early losses to finish at 78,553.20, gaining 1,508.91 points or 1.96 per cent. All sectoral indices ended in positive territory, with Nifty Bank, financial services, pharma, healthcare, and auto sectors leading the rally, rising as much as 2.27 per cent.
 
Markets will remain closed for three consecutive days, as both the BSE and NSE will be shut on Friday, April 18, 2025, in observance of Good Friday, followed by the weekend.
 
Trading will resume on Monday, 21 April. 
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 18

  1. Amal Ltd
  2. Jay Kailash Namkeen Ltd
  3. Just Dial Ltd
  4. Mahaan Foods Ltd
  5. Mastek Ltd
  6. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd
  7. Orosil Smiths India Ltd
  8. Punctual Trading Ltd
  9. Roselabs Finance Ltd
  10. Senthil Infotek Ltd
  11. Teamo Productions HQ Ltd
  12. Yaari Digital Integrated Services Ltd
 

First Published: Apr 18 2025 | 8:53 AM IST

