Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Aurobindo Pharma arm gets warning letter from USFDA for Telangana unit

Aurobindo Pharma arm gets warning letter from USFDA for Telangana unit

It did not elaborate on the details of the warning by the regulator

Aurobindo Pharma
"There is no impact on the existing supplies to the US markets," the company said
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 16 2024 | 12:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd on Friday said its arm Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd received a warning letter from the US health regulator for its formulations manufacturing unit in Telangana.

Earlier in May, the company had stated that Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary, received Official Action Indicated (OAI) status by the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Subsequent to OAI, the unit has received a warning letter," Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

It did not elaborate on the details of the warning by the regulator.

"There is no impact on the existing supplies to the US markets," the company said.

Aurobindo Pharma said it remains committed to work closely with the USFDA and continues to enhance its compliance on an ongoing basis.

More From This Section

Adani Group pledges 51% stake in Navi Mumbai Airport for Rs 12,770 cr loan

Ola Electric soars to $7 bn valuation on e-motorcycle launch, battery plan

Delhi HC refuses listing of Spicejet's plea against grounding of 3 engines

Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal announces launch of 3 motorbike variants

Premium

Manappuram Finance expects non-performing assets falling this FY

The USFDA had conducted an inspection at Unit-III, a formulation manufacturing facility of Eugia Pharma Specialities Ltd, located at Pashamylaram, Patancheru Mandal, Sangareddy district in Telangana, from January 22 to February 2, 2024.

Subsequently, the USFDA had determined the inspection classification status of this facility as 'Official Action Indicated (OAI)'.

As per the USFDA, OAI implies that the regulator may withhold approval of any pending product applications or supplements filed from such facility till the outstanding observations related to non-compliance of manufacturing norms laid down by it.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Aurobindo Pharma stock tanks 6% after unit gets warning letter from USFDA

TVS Motor, Aurobindo Pharma: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal

Aurobindo Pharma hits lifetime high as analysts make bull case on growth

Aurobindo Pharma Q1FY25 results: Net profit jumps 61% to Rs 919 cr

USFDA scrutiny delays generic drug approvals for major Indian pharma firms

Topics :Aurobindo PharmaUS FDApharmaceutical firmshealth diet

First Published: Aug 16 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story