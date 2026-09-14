Better execution could help United Breweries reverse revenue, margin lag

Anand Rathi Research has reduced its earnings per share estimates by 30 per cent for FY27 and 18 per cent for FY28 due to the company’s underperformance over the past few quarters and the impact of higher input costs on margins on account of the West Asia conflict. It, however, has a ‘buy’ rating on the stock, with a lower target price of ₹1,600 (from ₹2,100 earlier), valuing it at 60x FY28 earnings, compared with 65x previously. The ‘buy’ rating is based on expectations of a visible volume upswing, premiumisation turning margin-accretive, and a sharp recovery in earnings growth.