BEL secures Rs 973 cr in new orders; FY25 order book reaches Rs 9,801 cr

Navratna Defence Public Sector Undertaking Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) announced on Monday that it has secured additional orders worth Rs 973 crore since its last disclosure on December 9, 2024. With these orders, the company’s total order book for the current financial year (FY25) now stands at Rs 9,801 crore, as per an exchange filing.

The new contracts include platform screen doors for metro rail, radars, communication equipment, jammers, seekers, upgraded submarine sonar, upgraded satcom terminals, test stations, spares, and related services.

Despite the new inflow, BEL’s cumulative orders account for only 40 per cent of its projected guidance of Rs 25,000 crore for the ongoing financial year.

BEL holds a diverse product portfolio, making it a key player in the defence and electronics sectors. The company offers an extensive range of advanced products, including radar warning receivers, composite communication systems, night vision devices, versatile communication systems, IFF interrogators, laser range finders, radar fingerprinting systems, electronic support measures (ESM) systems, X-ray tubes, shelters, and various assemblies and components.

Q2FY25 results: 35 per cent rise in net profit

BEL’s strong financial performance has been a key highlight of its operations. The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,450.9 crore in the September quarter of FY25 (Q2FY25), marking a significant 35.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. Meanwhile, total expenses rose 6.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,299.4 crore during the same period.

BEL’s stocks rally

The stock closed at Rs 294.25 on the BSE on Monday, up 1.15 per cent.

BEL shares have provided substantial returns to investors, nearly doubling their value over the past year with a remarkable 95 per cent increase. Year-to-date (YTD), the share price has surged approximately 70 per cent, while it has risen 5 per cent in the past month alone. BEL’s 52-week price range stands between Rs 159.45 and Rs 340.35.