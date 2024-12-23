Indian startup OrbitAID's patented tech clears zero gravity test in Florida

OrbitAID Aerospace, an Indian space startup that is working on refuelling of satellites in space, has claimed to have successfully tested its patented Standard Interface for Docking and Refueling (SIDRP) on a zero-gravity flight in Florida.

This critical achievement validates SIDRP’s capabilities for on-orbit satellite servicing, including docking, refuelling, and proximity operations, in simulated space conditions.

The test was conducted aboard a Zero-G flight, with OrbitAID’s founder and chief executive officer, Sakthikumar R, and co-founder and chief operating officer, Nikhil Balasubramanian, actively participating to oversee the operations. The successful demonstration proves SIDRP’s precision and reliability in microgravity, marking a significant step toward revolutionising satellite servicing.

A zero-gravity (zero-g) flight is a special airplane ride that lets you experience what it’s like to float in space, even though you’re still on Earth. The plane flies in a pattern called a “parabola,” going up and then diving down in a curve. During the dive, the plane and everything inside it fall at the same speed, creating a short period where you feel weightless, just like astronauts in space. NASA has been using it for the last 50 years for performing experiments to simulate space like conditions.

“This is a landmark achievement for OrbitAID and a proud moment for the team. The successful test of SIDRP in microgravity conditions brings us closer to our vision of sustainable satellite operations through on-orbit servicing. This test showcases SIDRP’s precision and robustness in simulated space conditions and validates our commitment to advancing space sustainability. The hands-on experience during the zero-gravity flight has been invaluable, offering insights that will guide us as we prepare for the next phase: demonstrating docking and refuelling in orbit,” said Sakthikumar.

“This test not only proves the reliability of SIDRP but also underscores its potential to transform satellite operations. Extending satellite lifespans and reducing space debris are vital steps toward achieving sustainable space exploration. The successful test of SIDRP in microgravity conditions brings us closer to our vision of sustainable satellite operations through on-orbit servicing. We are thrilled to see SIDRP’s potential validated under microgravity conditions and look forward to continuing our work to redefine space sustainability,” said Balasubramanian.

OrbitAID’s SIDRP technology provides a standard interface for docking and refuelling, ensuring cost-effective and sustainable satellite operations. This success reinforces OrbitAID’s position as a global leader in space innovation, with the next step being the demonstration of docking and refuelling in orbit in the beginning of next year.