Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Adani to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works for Rs 400 cr enterprise value

Adani to acquire 85.8% stake in Air Works for Rs 400 cr enterprise value

With operations spanning 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft

Adani
ADSTL has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works. | Photo: Bloomberg
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Adani Group on Monday said it will acquire aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services firm Air Works for an enterprise value of Rs 400 crore.

"Adani Defence Systems & Technologies Ltd (ADSTL) has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 85.8 per cent shareholding in Air Works, India's largest private sector MRO company with the largest pan-India footprint," the conglomerate said in a statement.

With operations spanning 35 cities and a workforce of over 1,300 personnel, Air Works brings extensive expertise in servicing both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Indian startup OrbitAID's patented tech clears zero gravity test in Florida

Chaudhry's Sparkl bags $4 mn from Zomato, Zerodha founders and others

PVR INOX rejigs media biz, appoints Chief Sales Officer Sabharwal as head

TVS Emerald buys land in Chennai for Rs 2,800 crore real estate project

Burman family secures Sebi approval for 26% open offer in Religare

Topics :Adani GroupAir WorksAdani

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story