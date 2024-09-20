Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Blinkit and Big Basket race to deliver iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes

Blinkit and Big Basket race to deliver iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes

Customers will be able to take advantage of special offers, discounts, and even EMI options available through Unicorn stores when purchasing the iPhone 16 series via Blinkit

iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus
iPhone 16 Pro Max and iPhone 16 Plus
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2024 | 2:11 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
As the much awaited Apple iPhone 16 goes up for sale today in India, quick commerce platforms are broadening their offerings beyond just kitchen supplies, food, groceries, and household essentials. Big Basket, owned by Tata, has announced it will deliver the newly -launched iPhone 16 series in just 10 minutes. Blinkit has also confirmed that it will offer the same speedy delivery for the iPhone 16 series.

Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), revealing that Blinkit will be partnering with Unicorn stores to deliver the iPhone 16 in select areas, all within 10 minutes.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The announcement further highlights that customers will be able to take advantage of special offers, discounts, and even EMI options available through Unicorn stores when purchasing the iPhone 16 series via Blinkit.




Meanwhile, Big Basket has teamed up with Croma to deliver the iPhone 16 series to its customers.

This isn’t Blinkit’s first venture into delivering iPhones. The platform has been offering iPhones since the launch of the iPhone 14 series and continues the trend with the iPhone 16.

Dhindsa also mentioned that Blinkit began iPhone 16 deliveries at 8 am, selling 300 units within just a few hours. Similarly, Big Basket reported delivering an iPhone 16 to a customer in Koramangala, Bengaluru, by 8.07 am, with the order placed at exactly 8 am

Big Basket vs Blinkit: race for iPhone 16 delivery


Quick delivery platforms have already begun providing electronic devices to customers within a 10-minute window. Now both Big Basket and Blinkit are competing to win over iPhone 16 series buyers by promising delivery in just 10 minutes, which has become a key selling point.

More From This Section

BSNL emerges only winner of July tariff hikes, adds 2.9 million users

Daikin Industries invests Rs 1,400 cr in India to boost local manufacturing

Reliance Infra to receive Rs 1,100 cr equity infusion from promoters

'Will never happen again': EY India Chairman on missing CA's funeral

Oberoi Group exits UAE market, ends partnership with Al Zorah Resort


In addition to this, both platforms are offering 10-minute deliveries in major cities like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Mumbai, among others.

The iPhone 16 series isn’t the only product benefiting from these rapid delivery services. Other popular electronics like the Galaxy S24 series, PlayStation 5, and various devices can also be ordered and delivered within 10 minutes through these platforms.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

L&T acquires 12.25% stake worth Rs 12.5 crore in quality management firm

'India not abuser, Donald Trump's claims about import duties unfair': GTRI

Supreme Court criticises judge's Pak remark on Bengaluru area, seeks report

India among top overworked nations, 51% employees work 49+ hours a week

SC pulls up CBI for alleging hostile environment in all West Bengal courts

Topics :BS Web ReportsApple iPhone sale in IndiaApple iPhonesBig Basket

First Published: Sep 20 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

Explore News