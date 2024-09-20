Kejriwal set to vacate CM bungalow; AAP requests govt accommodation for him

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wrote to the central government on Friday (September 20), requesting appropriate housing for Arvind Kejriwal, who is set to leave the Delhi chief minister's residence after his resignation earlier this week.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha expressed the party's demand for government-provided accommodation for Kejriwal and voiced hopes that a legal dispute over the matter would not be necessary. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chadha said, "I hope we will not have to fight a legal battle for this. Kejriwal decided to resign for the sake of his morals and will move out of his official residence."

He further said that Arvind Kejriwal does not own any property or a personal home. As the leader of a national party, he is entitled to government-provided accommodation and the Centre should grant him that, Chadha added.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal resigned as the chief minister of Delhi, nominating Atishi as his successor.

Following his resignation, Kejriwal will have to give up all government privileges, including security, and vacate his official residence — the bungalow at 6, Flagstaff Road — within 15 days.

Vacating official residence theatrics: Congress

Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Thursday criticised Kejriwal’s announcement to vacate his official residence, calling it a theatrical performance designed to mislead the public. He argued that Kejriwal should have left the house immediately after stepping down, claiming that the resignation was motivated by his fear of a significant defeat in the 2025 Assembly elections.

If Kejriwal was serious about vacating his Civil Lines residence, he should have done so right after his resignation without staging a "drama" to misguide the people, Yadav said.

In an earlier press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh mentioned that one of the first things Kejriwal discussed after resigning was his intention to leave the chief minister's official residence.

(With agency inputs)