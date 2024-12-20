Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

BPCL buys first crude oil cargo from Argentina for Feb delivery: Reports

The state-run refiner has purchased the 1-million-barrel cargo of Medanito crude for February delivery from European trader Mercuria, the sources said

BPCL, Bharat petroleum
(Photo: Shutterstock)
Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 4:58 PM IST
India's Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd has bought its first crude oil cargo from Argentina, two trade sources said on Friday, part of the company's effort to diversify the grades processed at its refineries.

The state-run refiner has purchased the 1-million-barrel cargo of Medanito crude for February delivery from European trader Mercuria, the sources said.

The light-sweet grade is of a similar quality to U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude, they added.

BPCL bought the cargo for trial processing at its refineries, one of the sources said.

BPCL did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Mercuria typically does not comment on commercial deals.

Data from ship tracking firm Kpler showed the Medanito grade was first delivered to the Asia Pacific region in October when about 420,000 barrels were discharged at Australia's Geelong refinery.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 4:57 PM IST

