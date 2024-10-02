Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / CCI approves Mankind Pharma's purchase of Bharat Serums for $1.6 bn

CCI approves Mankind Pharma's purchase of Bharat Serums for $1.6 bn

Mankind Pharma, which has brands including Manforce condoms and Prega News pregnancy tests, signed an agreement to acquire Bharat Serums

Mankind pharma, Mankind medicines
The company, which debuted on the Indian stock exchanges in May last year, saw its market value cross $12.3 billion at the end of trading. | Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 10:18 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Advait Palepu

India’s anti-trust regulator approved Mankind Pharma Ltd.’s Rs 13,630 crore ($1.6 billion) acquisition of vaccine-maker Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd., according to a release by the Competition Commission of India. 
 
Mankind Pharma, which has brands including Manforce condoms and Prega News pregnancy tests, signed an agreement to acquire Bharat Serums from a number of funds owned by private equity giant Advent International back in July. The proposed acquisition also requires approvals from the Turkish Competition Authority and Federal Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Action. 
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Bloomberg News reported earlier that Mankind was in talks with Barclays Plc and Deutsche Bank AG to finance the acquisition of Bharat Serums through rupee-denominated bonds. The pharmaceutical company’s board approved a proposal to raise Rs 10,000 crore in bonds on Sept. 20. 
 
The acquisition will expand Mankind’s product portfolio and establish itself as a market leader in Indian women’s health and fertility segment, Rajeev Juneja, managing director of Mankind Pharma said in an earlier statement.
 
The company, which debuted on the Indian stock exchanges in May last year, saw its market value cross $12.3 billion at the end of trading on Tuesday.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Mankind Pharma board approves fundraising plan of up to Rs 10,000 cr

Mankind Pharma up 4% as board approves raising Rs 10,000-cr via NCDs, CPs

Mankind Pharma to raise funds up to Rs 10k crore via debt instruments

Mankind up 7% ahead of board meet for fund raising; m-cap tops Rs 1 trn

Mankind Pharma shares gain after OTC biz transfer to subsidiary; details

Topics :Mankind PharmaCCICompetition Commission of India

First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 10:18 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story