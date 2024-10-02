Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Hindustan Zinc Q2 mined metal production rises by 2% to 256,000 tonnes

The company's mined metal output was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing

Hindustan Zinc
The refined zinc production at 1,98,000 tonnes was up seven per cent as compared to 2QFY24.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2024 | 9:12 PM IST
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc on Wednesday said its mined metal production in the second quarter of this fiscal year rose by two per cent to 2,56,000 tonnes.

The company's mined metal output was 2,52,000 tonnes in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc said in a regulatory filing.

The refined metal production in the second quarter rose to 2,62,000 tonnes, over 2,41,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

The refined zinc production at 1,98,000 tonnes was up seven per cent as compared to 2QFY24.

Refined lead production at 63,000 tonnes was up 12 per cent as compared to the second quarter of FY'24.

The saleable silver production at 5.9 moz (million ounces), was up two per cent year-on-year.

The wind power generation for 2QFY25 was 129 MU, down 18 per cent year-on-year, in line with wind velocity and seasonality impact.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd is the world's second-largest integrated zinc producer and the third-largest silver producer.


First Published: Oct 02 2024 | 9:12 PM IST

