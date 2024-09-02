Concor to resume coastal cargo transport, enhance last-mile connectivity

State-run Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) is poised to resume coastal cargo transport as part of its multi-modal logistics strategy, according to a report by Business Today. The move is aimed to provide a cost-effective, rapid, and environmentally friendly transportation solution.

This development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Concor and the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in June of this year. The agreement seeks to explore business opportunities by capitalising on each other's infrastructure and expertise, thereby offering integrated and economical end-to-end logistics services through a single platform.

The MoU will facilitate SCI’s shipping services in expanding Concor’s reach to international destinations while also venturing into coastal and inland waterways trade, thus providing a diverse array of tailored logistics solutions for broader trade benefits.

Concor had initially launched coastal shipping services in January 2019, establishing routes from Gujarat to the southern regions of India. However, these services were halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have partnered with the Shipping Corporation and will soon be resuming coastal transport from Gujarat to South India, and also from the South to the eastern parts of the country. Expect to hear about our coastal movement initiative in the near future,” Sanjay Swarup, Concor CMD, told investors recently.

The coastal routes will cater to various commodities, including waste paper, ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, soda, cotton bales, and consumer goods.

Concor's FMLM initiative

Concor is concentrating on enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity for its customers, with coastal shipping set to be a crucial component of this strategy. Additionally, the company has introduced a logistics app to support first-mile and last-mile services.

“The first mile, last mile (FMLM) initiative has been highly successful. In the first quarter of FY25, we achieved an income of Rs 82 crore from this segment, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year growth,” added Swarup.

The company has set a growth target of 50 per cent for FY25. “We are optimistic that the nationwide launch of the app and other strategic measures, including customer education on its benefits, will drive this growth,” he concluded.