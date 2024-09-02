Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Concor to resume coastal cargo transport, enhance last-mile connectivity

Concor to resume coastal cargo transport, enhance last-mile connectivity

Concor had initially launched coastal shipping services in January 2019 but the services were halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak

Container Corporation of India
Container Corporation of India is concentrating on enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity for its customers. | Photo: Concor website
Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 4:05 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
State-run Container Corporation of India Limited (Concor) is poised to resume coastal cargo transport as part of its multi-modal logistics strategy, according to a report by Business Today. The move is aimed to provide a cost-effective, rapid, and environmentally friendly transportation solution.

This development follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Concor and the Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) in June of this year. The agreement seeks to explore business opportunities by capitalising on each other’s infrastructure and expertise, thereby offering integrated and economical end-to-end logistics services through a single platform.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The MoU will facilitate SCI’s shipping services in expanding Concor’s reach to international destinations while also venturing into coastal and inland waterways trade, thus providing a diverse array of tailored logistics solutions for broader trade benefits.

Concor had initially launched coastal shipping services in January 2019, establishing routes from Gujarat to the southern regions of India. However, these services were halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

“We have partnered with the Shipping Corporation and will soon be resuming coastal transport from Gujarat to South India, and also from the South to the eastern parts of the country. Expect to hear about our coastal movement initiative in the near future,” Sanjay Swarup, Concor CMD, told investors recently.

The coastal routes will cater to various commodities, including waste paper, ceramic tiles, sanitary ware, soda, cotton bales, and consumer goods.

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki plans Arena Satellites to tap smaller towns, new markets

Omaxe Group to invest Rs 2,500 cr to build 50-acre complex in Delhi

WazirX plans restructuring, seeks white knight for funds and partnerships

Adani Wilmar eyes FMCG expansion, sets aside $1 billion for 3 acquisitions

Maruti slashes prices of Alto K10, S-Presso variants amid drop in sales


Concor's FMLM initiative

Concor is concentrating on enhancing first- and last-mile connectivity for its customers, with coastal shipping set to be a crucial component of this strategy. Additionally, the company has introduced a logistics app to support first-mile and last-mile services.

“The first mile, last mile (FMLM) initiative has been highly successful. In the first quarter of FY25, we achieved an income of Rs 82 crore from this segment, marking a 35 per cent year-on-year growth,” added Swarup.

The company has set a growth target of 50 per cent for FY25. “We are optimistic that the nationwide launch of the app and other strategic measures, including customer education on its benefits, will drive this growth,” he concluded.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Cathay Cargo keen for biz in India, aims for 'coterminalisation' of planes

Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker attempts to transfer cargo to another ship

Sanctioned Russian LNG tanker attempts to transfer cargo to another ship

Cargo traffic at major ports grows 5.92% to 70.08 mn tonnes in Jul: IPA

Customs clearance time for imports drops 6% at air cargo complexes: CBIC

Topics :CargoContainer Corporation of IndiaConcorGujaratShipping Corporation of Indiatransport system

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 4:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story