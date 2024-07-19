Custom clearance time for imports drops 6% at air cargo complex: CBIC study

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) on Friday released the National Time Release Study (NTRS) 2024 report.

Time Release Study (TRS) is a performance measurement tool that aims to present a quantitative measure of cargo release time.

The release time is essentially the time taken from the arrival of the cargo at the customs station to its out-of-charge for domestic clearance in the case of imports and the arrival of the cargo at the customs station to the eventual departure of the carrier in the case of exports.

For imports, the study has noted that, out of the 15 ports covered under the purview of the study, 9 ports have witnessed a reduction in the average release time in 2024 vis-a-vis the previous year.

Also, there has been a reduction in release time in the case of integrated check posts (ICPs) and airport cargo complexes (ACCs) – a significant 50 per cent reduction in the case of ICPs and a 6 per cent reduction in the case of ACCs in 2024 compared to the corresponding period in 2023.

On the export end, the study underlined that the time from the arrival of the cargo at the customs station/port to its regulatory clearance, marked by the grant of Let Export Order (LEO), has reduced for ICDs and ACCs in 2024 vis-a-vis 2023. In absolute terms, the average release time taken in the export customs clearance regulatory process in 2024 stood at 22:49 hours for seaports, 30:20 hours for ICDs, 3:50 hours for ACCs, and 5:28 hours for ICPs.