CRI Pumps empanelled by MSEDCL to supply 25,000 solar pumps for Rs 754 cr

CRI Pumps, one of the world's fastest-growing fluid management solution providers, was officially empanelled by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL), to supply 25,000 Solar Pumping Systems, valued at Rs 754 crore, as part of the Magel Tyala Saur Krushi Pump (MTSKP) scheme.

With this empanelment, CRI Pumps is poised to play a pivotal role in promoting the adoption of renewable energy solutions, powering Maharashtra’s agricultural landscape, and contributing to a greener, more sustainable future.

G. Soundararajan, Chairman of CRI Group, said, “We are privileged to be chosen by MSEDCL to supply these Solar Pumping Systems. This substantial order highlights CRI’s unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence in developing reliable, energy-efficient, sustainable pumping solutions. With our robust execution capabilities, deep industry expertise, and extensive network across regions, CRI Pumps ensures seamless delivery and installation of these systems."

"As the global transition to renewable energy gains momentum, CRI Pumps remains deeply dedicated to offering solar pumping systems that foster environmental stewardship and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come," he said.

With the successful installation of over 170,000 solar pumping systems and IoT-enabled smart pumps, CRI Pumps continues to set new standards in sustainable innovation. Through its advanced pumping technologies, CRI Pumps has realized significant achievements, including energy savings of approximately 5,200 million unit’s kWh and a reduction of 4.13 million tonnes in carbon emissions, highlighting its profound contributions to energy conservation and environmental sustainability.