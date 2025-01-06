IEX achieves highest monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 MU in Dec

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX) on Monday said it has achieved its highest-ever monthly electricity traded volume of 11,132 Million Unit (MU) in December, marking a 29 per cent increase on a year-on-year basis.

During the month, IEX traded 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 58 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase, an IEX statement said.

For the nine months of the fiscal 2025, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 88,981 MU, marking a 19 per cent Y-o-Y increase, according to the statement.

For the third quarter of the fiscal 2025, IEX achieved electricity traded volume of 30,464 MU, marking a 16 per cent Y-o-Y increase. During the quarter, IEX traded 26.52 lakh renewable energy certificates, recording a 31 per cent Y-o-Y increase.

During the month, the Day Ahead Market segment at IEX recorded a 57 per cent Y-o-Y increase in supply-side volumes.

This rise in supply helped moderate prices. For the month of December 2024, the Market Clearing Price in the Day Ahead Market was Rs. 3.89 per unit, marking a 14 per cent Y-o-Y decrease, it stated.

These prices presented an opportunity for Discoms and Open Access consumers to replace their costlier power by procuring through exchanges, it added.

For Q3 FY25, the prices in the Day Ahead market averaged Rs 3.71/unit, a decline of 26 per cent Y-o-Y, due to the availability of ample supply liquidity.

The Day-Ahead Market (DAM) achieved 6,674 MU volume in December as compared to 4,798 MU volume in December 2023, an increase of 39 per cent YoY.

The DAM segment registered total volumes of 16,712 MU during Q3 FY25, an increase of 14 per cent over Q3 FY24.

The Real-Time Electricity Market (RTM) volume increased to 3,180 MU in December 2024, from 2,405 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 32 per cent Y-o-Y.

The RTM segment registered volume of 9,322 MU during Q3 FY25, increasing 30 per cent over Q3 FY24.

Day Ahead Contingency and Term-Ahead Market (TAM), comprising of contingency, daily & weekly and monthly contracts up to 3 months, traded 498 MU during December 2024, lower by 59 per cent on Y-o-Y basis.

The total volume on the segment during the quarter was 1,960 MU, decline of 49 per cent over Q3 FY24.

IEX Green Market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead and Green Term-Ahead Market segments, achieved 781 MU volume during December 2024 as compared to 232 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 236 per cent Y-o-Y.

During Q3FY25, the segment achieved volume of 2,470 MU, an increase of 305 per cent over Q3 FY24 The Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) achieved 763 MU volume during December 2024 with a weighted average price of Rs 3.92 per unit, as compared to 217 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 252 per cent YoY.

During Q3 FY25, the segment achieved volume of 2,385 MU, an increase of 311 per cent over Q3 FY24 The Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) achieved 18 MU volume during December 2024 with an average monthly price of non-aolar Rs 5.88/unit, as compared to 15.4 MU in December 2023, registering an increase of 15 per cent YoY.

During Q3FY25, the segment achieved volume of 86 MU, an increase of 187 per cent over Q3FY'24 A total of 16.62 lakh renewable energy certificates (RECs) were traded in the trading sessions held on 11th December 2024 and 26th December 2024, at a clearing price of Rs 260 per REC and Rs 316 per cent REC respectively.

The REC traded volume in December 2024 increased by 58 per cent on Y-o-Y basis. A total of 26.52 lakh RECs were traded during Q3 FY25, an increase of 31 per cent Y-o-Y.