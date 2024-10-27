Cut down on IPO size in CY24 amid higher revenue, positive Ebitda: MobiKwik

MobiKwik, the fintech firm gearing for its listing, reduced its initial public offering (IPO) size this year compared to its 2021 plans, on the back of higher operational revenue and a shift towards positive Ebitda in financial year 2024 (FY24), a senior company executive said. The Gurugram-based company refiled its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) in January, disclosing plans to raise Rs 700 crore through an IPO. This is about 63 per cent lower than its 2021 target of Rs 1,900 crore, which it abandoned due to weak market conditions. “In FY24, we touched about Rs 890 crore in revenue, which is roughly Rs 1,000 crore. From here, it is not a 10x jump to reach Rs 5,000 crore in revenue. It would need a 5x growth instead. We need less (cash) to reach that scale,” explained Upasana Taku, co-founder and chief financial officer (CFO), MobiKwik, in an interaction with Business Standard.

In FY21, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 288.5 crore with a loss of Rs 111.3 crore, according to data from its DRHP filed in January. In contrast, the fintech reported Rs 890.32 crore in revenue from operations and a profit of Rs 14.08 crore in FY24.

Her rationale for cutting the IPO size also rests on a "realistic market" in 2024 compared to "bubbly valuations" in 2021.

“2021 was a super bull market with valuations that were bubbly and there was a lot of froth. We came at the end of the year, following the listing of another fintech player, which crashed on listing. 2024 is a better time, as it is a realistic market appreciating growth and profitability,” she said.

One97 Communications, the company that operates the Paytm brand, debuted on the exchanges in 2021 at a 9 per cent discount to the issue price of Rs 2,150.

More From This Section

Of the Rs 700 crore it plans to raise, MobiKwik will use Rs 250 crore to fund its financial services business, Rs 135 crore for financial and payment services, and Rs 135 crore for investment in data, artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML), as well as product and technology.

It will allocate about Rs 70 crore for capital expenditure in its payment devices business and general corporate purposes.

Taku indicated that the company's revenue from payments is expected to grow within its financial services and payments mix.

“In FY24, financial services contributed about 55-60 per cent, and payments contributed 40-45 per cent. This year, the share is slightly increasing as payments are growing fast,” she added.

A priority for the company is scaling its payments beyond current levels by acquiring new customers, launching new products, and focusing on offline merchant acquisition.

“We were not significantly involved in offline merchant acquisition, but we are now deploying soundboxes, electronic data capture (EDC) machines, and offering merchant loans,” she added.

As of September 2023, the company had 146.94 million registered users and around 3.81 million merchants, as per its DRHP data.