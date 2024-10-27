LIC eyes entry into bond forward rate agreement market by end of FY25

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), the country’s largest insurer, is set to enter the bond forward rate agreement (FRA) market by the end of the current financial year (FY25). This move aims to mitigate risks in its non-participatory (non-par) segment, according to two sources familiar with the development.

“We have not undertaken trades yet in bond FRA; we are still in the process. But we should mostly be ready and start trading by the end of this financial year (FY25),” a source close to the development said.

The move comes as the interest rate cycle is set to soften, with insurers offering more guaranteed-return products.

Previously, LIC’s managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) Siddhartha Mohanty, during the insurer’s earnings call, had said that LIC had received policy approval for derivatives. Forward rate agreements (FRAs) are contracts between banks and insurance companies that enable insurers to lock in interest rates for a future date, protecting them from market volatility. By entering such agreements, insurers can offer guaranteed returns to policyholders. Bond market participants said LIC’s entry into the market could lead to a significant increase in demand for longer-tenure bonds. “This will certainly boost demand for longer-tenure bonds, because if they are going to go into FRA, they will first buy long bonds and then convert them into FRA. So, someone will buy it on their behalf and give them a product which is FRA,” said Vijay Sharma, senior executive vice-president at PNB Gilts.

LIC’s total assets under management stood at Rs 53.59 trillion as of June 30, 2024, with government securities, including state government securities, comprising 60 per cent of the total AUM, approximately Rs 30 trillion. “They (LIC) are the largest player in the life insurance space, and their new focus on developing the non-participatory (non-par) segment for which, as risk mitigation, they want to enter bond FRA. They also have a large appetite, so if they enter the market, it will certainly boost demand,” said Ajit Banerjee, president & chief investment officer, Shriram Life Insurance Company. “Now bond FRA is not limited to foreign banks, but some large private banks and public sector banks have entered the space,” he added.