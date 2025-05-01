Dabur's '100% fruit juice' claim misleading: FSSAI to Delhi High Court

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has called out FMCG giant Dabur India for the "100 per cent fruit juice claim" on its packaging. Terming it "misleading", the FSSAI informed the Delhi High Court that the 100 per cent fruit juice claim used by food business operators (FBO) is not allowed as per the existing food safety regulations.

Dabur India manufactures the 'Real' brand of fruit juices in India, uses the label of '100 per cent fruit juice' on its packaging.

According to media reports, an affidavit was filed on April 23 before the high court in which the regulatory body stated that the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018, do not allow the use of the expression ‘100 per cent’ about fruit juices.

FSSAI also argued that such claims are more likely to give consumers a false impression about the fruit juice and its composition, especially when it contains other added ingredients.

The affidavit was submitted after Dabur India moved the Delhi High Court, challenging FSSAI's June 2024 order, which asked the FBOs to remove such claims from the advertisement and the label of the product. In response to FSSAI's claim, Dabur said that the directive is 'legally unsound' and arises from a misunderstanding of the already existing regulations.

The company further claimed that its Real Activ juice, a reconstituted product, was made by adding water to fruit concentrate, and it restored the product's natural composition without adding any extra sugar. Defending itself, the company further added that all FSSAI standard have been complied with in this process, thereby its '100 per cent fruit juice' label on the packaging is correct.

The regulator opposed Dabur's claim and cited the views of the scientific panel on Labelling and Claims/Advertisements (SP-08) during its 47th and 49th meetings. It noted, such claims violate Regulation 2.3.6 of the Food Safety and Standards (Food Products Standards and Food Additives) Regulations, 2011.

The matter is pending for consideration before the Delhi High Court and the next hearing will be on July 7. It is worth noting that Dabur has not been granted any interim relief so far.