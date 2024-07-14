Demand for real estate to remain buoyant in India: Abhinandan Lodha

Demand for real estate, especially plotted land in India, will see a sharp rise as government investment in new roads, highways, and airports encourages developers and customers to invest in remote cities, Abhinandan Lodha, chairman of The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), said.



As demand rises, the company, which is sitting on 700 acres of land for plotted development, is expected to end the ongoing financial year (FY25) with a growth of 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with revenues of Rs 2,400 crore and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) of Rs 1,300 crore. Since 2021, the company has already delivered 150 acres of plotted land to its customers.



The group, which is currently building a luxury real estate brand in plotted land, is separate from Macrotech Developers—set up by billionaire Mangal Prabhat Lodha, currently a minister of tourism and skill development in the Maharashtra government. "Post-Covid, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand for plotted land that has encouraged us to invest in several projects across India, including Ayodhya, Goa, Shimla, and Alibag and Dapoli near Mumbai," Abhinandan Lodha said in an interview.



The company has identified 48 locations across India for development which are closer to world-class infrastructure development in progress. Of these potential sites, it already owns land in nine locations. “In Uttar Pradesh, we saw the infrastructure development on the ground, and the phenomenal amount of transformation that has taken place, which gave us the confidence to invest in the area,” Lodha said.



“As infrastructure improves and general wealth creation happens and housing is underpenetrated, we would see land prices appreciating faster in the country," said Abhinandan. Of HoABL's 75-acre project in Ayodhya, the first phase of 36 acres was sold out within days of the launch, and the company is now planning to launch the next phase in the next few days.



"We have seen inherent value creation for those who are holding on to land. The value that has been created is phenomenal and creates value over 10 to 30 years," Lodha, 42, said in his Mumbai office.



The entire sale process has been digitised, with none of the new-age customers visiting the site as all documents are in demat format. “New customers are looking for technology-based solutions, and if their concerns over land title, approvals, security, and resale are addressed, then it can become a very scalable business,” Lodha said.



Post-Covid, plotted land is fast gaining ground among customers as an investment destination, while vertical constructions are becoming more popular for consumption. In February this year, Tata Realty sold residential plots worth Rs 650 crore within a week of opening its sales in Bengaluru.



“Vertical real estate prices are a cyclical business. We are in a good cycle right now and, like any cycle, there will be an end to the good cycle. Fundamentally, India is a very underhoused country, and the cycles will keep coming and going, but real estate from a long-term perspective will add to the GDP and generate huge employment, and it will continue to remain buoyant in the near future,” Lodha said. “Land will continue to remain a big avenue for wealth creation as it is the least volatile asset class with an inherent quality to appreciate over a long period of over 10 years and is a good tool for investment as transparency in the transactions would attract new buyers,” Abhinandan Lodha said.