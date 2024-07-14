Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on debt restructuring



Along with capex; Tata Power intensifies efforts on reworking debt restructure, working capital measures

Abhijit Lele & Amritha Pillay

Mumbai, July 14

Private power producer Tata Power, which has an ambitious Rs 60,000 crore capital expenditure (capex) plan, has also intensified efforts on reworking debt restructuring and other working capital measures to self-fund its capex.

As of March, Tata Power’s consolidated debt stood at Rs 49,480 crore.

“The company is making a transition to a larger share of renewable energy capacity. It is an established player in power generation, and lenders have comfort with its record,” said a senior executive from a public sector bank, adding, “The shift to long-term credit is also a reflection of the interest rate cycle where there is an expectation of easing in the coming quarters,” the official added.



An email query sent to Tata Power remained unanswered.

However, the company in its latest annual report noted, “We are actively refinancing and repricing high-cost debt to secure better repayment terms and reduce interest costs.”

The trend is already playing out in the company’s FY24 numbers. Of the Rs 49,840 crore consolidated debt, 76 per cent is long-term. The share of long-term debt has risen over the last year, while that of short-term debt is shrinking. (See chart)

More of this is expected to continue in FY25. A recent India Ratings report on Tata Power Renewables, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, stated that given the changing liquidity scenario, the company is looking at lowering the commercial paper exposure by increasing the use of long-term funds.



In addition to debt restructuring, the company’s annual report also noted that the company is accelerating the liquidation of receivables across all business units. The report further said to improve working capital management, it is “negotiating extended supplier credit and utilising other trade finance structures. We have improved our credit terms, thereby enhancing cash flow.”

Of the planned Rs 60,000 crore capex, the company aims to spend Rs 15,000-20,000 crore in the current financial year. Company executives in a call with analysts in May also noted that the company is focusing on improving cash flows every year to ‘self-fund’ a large part of its capital expenditure. The executives also noted that in FY24, the focus on receivables, supply chain, and inventory management led to a significant reduction in the company’s working capital. “As a result, we have done Rs 12,000 crore capex this year, but our debt levels are almost constant, and our debt equity is almost 1x,” the top executive noted in the call.





