EIL secures $350 mn contract for Dangote refinery expansion in Nigeria

State-owned Engineers India Ltd (EIL) has secured a contract worth over USD 350 million to act as Project Management Consultant (PMC) and EPCM Consultant for the expansion of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical Complex in Nigeria, reinforcing its role in one of the world's largest energy projects.

EIL was the engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) consultant for Dangote Group when it first built an oil refinery. Now the firm has been re-hired for the expansion, the state-owned firm said in a statement.

The Dangote Group, Nigeria's leading multinational conglomerate headquartered in Lagos, plans to expand the refinery's capacity from 650,000 barrels per day to 1.4 million barrels per day under Train 2, with production of Euro VI-grade fuels.

The expansion will also scale up polypropylene capacity from 830 kilo tonnes per annum (kTPA) to 2.4 million metric tonnes per annum (MMTPA) through revamping of the existing polypropylene unit and installation of an additional 1.2 MMTPA unit, along with a world-scale 750 kTPA UOP Oleflex unit to augment propylene feed. EIL said it was Dangote Group's PMC and EPCM consultant for the 650,000 barrels-per-day integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in the Lekki Free Zone, commissioned in 2024. The single-train facility is the world's largest of its kind, producing Euro-V quality gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and polypropylene, and is widely regarded as a transformative asset for Africa's energy landscape.