EKA Mobility secures two order of Rs 150 crore from UPSRTC for e-buses

Electric vehicle maker EKA Mobility on Tuesday said it has secured two orders worth around Rs 150 crore from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) for supply of 70 air-conditioned electric buses.

The orders comprise supply and maintenance of 12-meter 40 and 9-meter 30 AC buses, it said.

These buses will play a key role in enhancing UPSRTC's fleet, the company said.

EKA Mobility said it will also supply chargers to enable smooth operations, adding that both projects include long-term annual maintenance contracts to maintain peak performance for the next 10 years.