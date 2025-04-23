Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty signals strong start for Sensex, Nifty; Asia-Pacific mkts up
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian stock markets are headed for a stronger start on Wednesday, amid upbeat global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, April 23, 2025: Markets in India are likely to open on a strong note on Wednesday, amid strength in global markets after US President Donald Trump, amid tariff-related uncertainty, said that the final tariffs on China may not be as high as 145 per cent, but they won't be 0 per cent. Further, Trump's comments that he is not in favour of removing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, also shored up sentiment.
Consequently, Wall Street indices climbed overnight, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average gaining 2.66 per cent to close at 39,186.98, the S&P 500 rising 2.51 per cent to settle at 5,287.76, and the Nasdaq Composite climbing 2.71 per cent to end at 16,300.42. Meanwhile, futures tied to Dow Jones was higher by 1.21 per cent, S&P 500 futures gained 1.56 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures added 1.75 per cent.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were also higher, with Japan's Nikkei 225 adding 1.89 per cent, South Korea's Kospi gaining 0.98 per cent, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbing 1.67 per cent.
Closer home, at 6:51 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 24,390, around 220 points higher than Nifty futures' last close.
Investors will also be eyeing fourth quarter results from companies including LTIMindtree, 360 One WAM, and Dalmia Bharat, among others, apart from Manufacturing and Services PMI Flash readings for April.
Moreover, the current market rally is lifting nearly all stocks, with advancing stocks outnumbering decliners by the widest margin in 16 years. The advance/decline ratio (ADR) for April 2025 is currently at 1.59, a level last seen in May 2009. READ MORE
In the primary markets, Tankup Engineers IPO will open for subscription today on NSE SME.
8:41 AM
This growing influence is attributed to a remarkable 50-fold surge in market capitalisation over the past two decades, reaching ₹91 trillion in 2025 compared to ₹1.8 trillion in 2005, as noted by Motilal Oswal.
Although banks continue to be the foundation of the sector, their share in the total BFSI market capitalisation has declined to 57 per cent from 85 per cent in 2005. This shift is driven by the emergence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), fintech firms, and insurance providers, spurred by advancements in digitalisation and innovation. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BFSI consolidates dominance in Nifty 50 index, up 2.6x at 37.9 per cent since 2004
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sector has strengthened its position within the Nifty 50 Index, with its weight increasing to 37.9 per cent in April 2025 from 14.6 per cent in FY04.
This growing influence is attributed to a remarkable 50-fold surge in market capitalisation over the past two decades, reaching ₹91 trillion in 2025 compared to ₹1.8 trillion in 2005, as noted by Motilal Oswal.
Although banks continue to be the foundation of the sector, their share in the total BFSI market capitalisation has declined to 57 per cent from 85 per cent in 2005. This shift is driven by the emergence of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), fintech firms, and insurance providers, spurred by advancements in digitalisation and innovation. READ MORE
8:37 AM
During Q4FY25, peak power demand rose by 14 gigawatts (GW) year-on-year (Y-o-Y); however, merchant prices remained largely stable, owing to the addition of 4.1 GW of thermal capacity in FY25. In the nine months leading up to December 2024, wind power capacity expanded by 2.3 GW, with an additional 15.5 GW in wind-related projects awarded. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Powerful Q4 performance anticipated for power sector amid rising demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The power sector has come into sharp focus with the onset of seasonal demand and expectations of increased economic activity. Market analysts anticipate strong returns for the sector in the January-March quarter (Q4) of the 2024-25 fiscal year (FY25).
During Q4FY25, peak power demand rose by 14 gigawatts (GW) year-on-year (Y-o-Y); however, merchant prices remained largely stable, owing to the addition of 4.1 GW of thermal capacity in FY25. In the nine months leading up to December 2024, wind power capacity expanded by 2.3 GW, with an additional 15.5 GW in wind-related projects awarded. READ MORE
8:31 AM
The Tiger Global-backed electric scooter manufacturer now aims to raise ₹2,626 crore ($308.3 million) through the issuance of new shares, down from its earlier target of ₹3,100 crore.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy trims IPO size to Rs 2,626 crore from Rs 3,100 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ather Energy has revised the size of its initial public offering (IPO), as indicated in its prospectus released on Tuesday, amid global stock market volatility driven by concerns over US tariffs.
The Tiger Global-backed electric scooter manufacturer now aims to raise ₹2,626 crore ($308.3 million) through the issuance of new shares, down from its earlier target of ₹3,100 crore.
Existing shareholders will divest 11.1 million shares, nearly half of the previously planned 22 million shares. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Over the past year, the international spot price of gold has surged by approximately 52 per cent, in stark contrast to the 0.9 per cent decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark equity index of the United States. In India, gold prices have climbed 38 per cent during the same period, significantly outperforming the 6.9 per cent increase in the BSE Sensex. These figures do not account for dividend yields. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Equities now appear pale in the shadow of gold's glittering returns
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold has established itself as a preferred asset class for investors amid ongoing market volatility and economic uncertainty.
Over the past year, the international spot price of gold has surged by approximately 52 per cent, in stark contrast to the 0.9 per cent decline in the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the benchmark equity index of the United States. In India, gold prices have climbed 38 per cent during the same period, significantly outperforming the 6.9 per cent increase in the BSE Sensex. These figures do not account for dividend yields. READ MORE
8:19 AM
On Monday, Business Standard reported that both the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) and PFC were considering approaching the EOW of the Delhi Police to report suspected forgery by GEL. The two entities had previously extended loans to the Ahmedabad-based firm.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: PFC takes Gensol Engineering's forgery case to Economic Offences Wing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power Finance Corporation (PFC), a public sector non-banking financial company (NBFC), filed a complaint with the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in February regarding falsified documents submitted by Gensol Engineering Ltd (GEL), according to an official statement.
On Monday, Business Standard reported that both the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (Ireda) and PFC were considering approaching the EOW of the Delhi Police to report suspected forgery by GEL. The two entities had previously extended loans to the Ahmedabad-based firm.
In its official statement issued on Tuesday evening, PFC confirmed that it is investigating GEL under its anti-fraud policy for alleged document falsification. READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q4 results: HCLTech rewrites playbook for FY26 with tariffs in play
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, HCLTech issued a stark warning that no sector would remain unaffected by the impact of tariffs, marking one of the most significant cautions from an Indian information technology (IT) services provider as the industry prepares for prolonged challenges that have dampened its near-term growth prospects.
As a result, India’s third-largest software company by market capitalisation has revised its revenue guidance for the year, anticipating growth in the range of 2 per cent to 5 per cent on a constant currency basis. While this projection is lower than previous years, it remains ahead of its larger competitor, Infosys, which expects growth in the range of 0 per cent to 3 per cent. READ MORE
8:07 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch, April 23: HCLTech, Ambuja, Airtel, Havells, Gensol, PFC
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hathway Cable & Datacom: The cable and internet service provider recorded a slight rise in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹34.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2025. Revenue from operations increased to ₹513.15 crore, compared to ₹493.37 crore in the same period last year. READ MORE
8:01 AM
The stock has broken out from the downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart. Care Rating's stock price has broken out from previous swing highs on the daily chart. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to buy today, Apr 23: Care Ratings, NFL among analyst's top choices
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Buy Care Rating
The stock has broken out from the downward-sloping trendline on the weekly chart. Care Rating's stock price has broken out from previous swing highs on the daily chart. READ MORE
7:53 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Trading guide, April 23: Trade set-up, factors to know before Opening Bell
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A global market rally, driven by optimism regarding a potential de-escalation in the trade conflict between the United States and China, as well as US President Donald Trump's more conciliatory approach toward Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, is expected to bolster India's equity indices, Sensex and Nifty, today.
As of 7:15 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 203 points higher at 24,372, indicating a strong gap-up opening for Indian stock markets on Wednesday. READ MORE
7:47 AM
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was ahead by 1.61 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.63 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 had added 1.55 per cent, while the broader Topix had gained 1.75 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi index climbed 1.1 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.85 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 1.6 per cent.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets gain
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region climbed on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street amid optimism that the trade tensions between US and China could ease.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index was ahead by 1.61 per cent, and mainland China’s CSI 300 was higher by 0.63 per cent.
Japan's Nikkei 225 had added 1.55 per cent, while the broader Topix had gained 1.75 per cent.
South Korea's Kospi index climbed 1.1 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.85 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was higher by 1.6 per cent.
7:40 AM
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,016.57 points, or 2.66 per cent, to end at 39,186.98, the S&P 500 rose 2.51 per cent to settle at 5,287.76, and the Nasdaq Composite climed 2.71 per cent to end at 16,300.42.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street gains
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US stocks rallied overnight on hopes that the brewing tariff war between US and China could ease soon, even as US President Donald Trump indicated that he is not in favour of removing Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1,016.57 points, or 2.66 per cent, to end at 39,186.98, the S&P 500 rose 2.51 per cent to settle at 5,287.76, and the Nasdaq Composite climed 2.71 per cent to end at 16,300.42.
Meanwhile, futures tied to Dow Jones had gained 1 per cent, S&P 500 futures climbed 1.26 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 futures were higher by 1.39 per cent.
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here
Topics : MARKET LIVE MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE equity Gift Nifty
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 7:29 AM IST