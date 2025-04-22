Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 08:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Tata Communications to post results on April 22

Q4 results today: HCL Tech, Tata Communications to post results on April 22

Q4 FY25 company results today, April 22: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services, AU Small Finance Bank, and Havells India will be among 17 firms to post earnings report for the January-March quarter

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 8:50 AM IST

HCL Technologies, Tata Communications, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will be among 17 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
 
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, and Havells India. 
 

HCL Technologies Q4 preview

After a series of reports from information technology (IT) firms showing modest growth in both revenue and profit, HCL Technologies is expected to experience similar results, hindered by seasonal slowdowns and pressure on margins. According to analysts monitored by Business Standard, the company's revenue is anticipated to increase by a modest 1.28 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter, reaching ₹30,273.2 crore. Analysts suggest that seasonal factors in product sales, coupled with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, are likely to affect HCL Technologies' performance. 
 

Market review April 22

Indian stock markets are expected to open slightly higher today, following a positive trend in the previous session where the indices saw gains for the fifth consecutive day. The market performance was supported by strong buying activity in the banking, IT, and auto sectors. However, global cues remain a mixed bag, with weakness in Wall Street indices overnight and a mixed trading pattern in Asia.
 
At 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 32 points, standing at the 24,167 level, signalling a positive start for the Indian market when it opens.
 
Stock Market LIVE Updates
 

List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 22

  1. AU Small Finance Bank Limited

  2.  

 
  • CDG Petchem Limited

  •  

  • Cella Space Limited

  •  

  • Choice International Limited

  •  

  • Cistro Telelink Limited

  •  

  • Cyient DLM Limited

  •  

  • Delta Corp Limited

  •  

  • Hathway Cable & Datacom Limited

  •  

  • Havells India Limited

  •  

  • HCL Technologies Limited

  •  

  • Huhtamaki PPL Limited

  •  

  • JMJ Fintech Limited

  •  

  • Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Limited

  •  

  • Sampann Utpadan India Limited

  •  

  • Tata Communications Limited

  •  

  • Vardhman Special Steels Limited

  •  

  • Waaree Energies Limited

    Topics : Q4 Results Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Havells India HCL Technologies Results HCL Tech Tata Communications Delta Corp

    First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 8:42 AM IST

