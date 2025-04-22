HCL Technologies, Tata Communications, and Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services will be among 17 companies to release their earnings report for the fourth quarter (Q4) of financial year 2024-25 (FY25). These companies will also report their performance for the entire financial year that ended on March 31, 2025.
Other companies releasing their performance report for the January-March quarter include AU Small Finance Bank, Delta Corp, and Havells India.
HCL Technologies Q4 preview
After a series of reports from information technology (IT) firms showing modest growth in both revenue and profit, HCL Technologies is expected to experience similar results, hindered by seasonal slowdowns and pressure on margins. According to analysts monitored by Business Standard, the company's revenue is anticipated to increase by a modest 1.28 per cent Quarter-on-Quarter, reaching ₹30,273.2 crore. Analysts suggest that seasonal factors in product sales, coupled with ongoing macroeconomic uncertainties, are likely to affect HCL Technologies' performance.
Market review April 22
Indian stock markets are expected to open slightly higher today, following a positive trend in the previous session where the indices saw gains for the fifth consecutive day. The market performance was supported by strong buying activity in the banking, IT, and auto sectors. However, global cues remain a mixed bag, with weakness in Wall Street indices overnight and a mixed trading pattern in Asia.
At 7:15 am, GIFT Nifty futures were up by 32 points, standing at the 24,167 level, signalling a positive start for the Indian market when it opens.
List of firms releasing Q4 FY25 results on April 22
- AU Small Finance Bank Limited
-
