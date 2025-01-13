Eli Lilly to buy cancer drugmaker Scorpion Therapeutics for up to $2.5 bn

Eli Lilly said on Monday it would buy cancer therapy developer Scorpion Therapeutics for up to $2.5 billion in cash.

Lilly will acquire Scorpion's experimental oral therapy, STX-478, which is currently being tested in early-stage trials for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors.

The therapy is a PI3K inhibitor, which selectively targets a type of protein called PI3K.

The agreement includes an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achieving certain regulatory and sales milestones.