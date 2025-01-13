Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Eli Lilly to buy cancer drugmaker Scorpion Therapeutics for up to $2.5 bn

Lilly will acquire Scorpion's experimental oral therapy, STX-478, which is currently being tested in early-stage trials for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors

Eli Lilly & Co.
The agreement includes an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achieving certain regulatory and sales milestones. | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:21 PM IST
Eli Lilly said on Monday it would buy cancer therapy developer Scorpion Therapeutics for up to $2.5 billion in cash. 
Lilly will acquire Scorpion's experimental oral therapy, STX-478, which is currently being tested in early-stage trials for breast cancer and other advanced solid tumors. 
The therapy is a PI3K inhibitor, which selectively targets a type of protein called PI3K. 
The agreement includes an upfront payment and subsequent payments upon achieving certain regulatory and sales milestones. 
As part of the deal, Scorpion will spin out a new entity to hold its employees and non-PI3K pipeline assets. The new, independent company will be owned by Scorpion's current shareholders, with Lilly holding a minority equity interest.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:21 PM IST

