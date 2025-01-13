Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / TCS' dividend to Tata Sons nearly Rs 25,000 crore in FY25 so far

TCS' dividend to Tata Sons nearly Rs 25,000 crore in FY25 so far

Tata Sons received its highest ever dividend of Rs 30,418 crore in FY23. In FY24, Tata Sons used its dividend income to repay its entire debt, successfully transforming into a debt-free company

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services
Dev Chatterjee
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Tata Sons is set to receive a dividend of Rs 24,931 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter. TCS declared a special dividend of Rs 66 per share, in addition to a Rs 10 per share interim dividend for the December quarter. Earlier, it had declared Rs 10 per share interim dividend in the first two quarters.
 
Tata Sons received its highest ever dividend of Rs 30,418 crore in FY23. In FY24, Tata Sons used its dividend income to repay its entire debt, successfully transforming into a debt-free company.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

United Spirits appoints Praveen Someshwar as CEO-designate from March 1

Kinetic Green partners with Yuma Energy to deploy 100K EVs in 4 years

Barclays Bank's sustainability chief Barlow exits in latest reshuffle

IDBI Bank staff to protest before Parliament to stall disinvestment

Apple fights $1.8 bn app store lawsuit in UK on abuse of dominant position

Topics :TCSTata Sonsdividend

First Published: Jan 13 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story