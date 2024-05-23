Home / Companies / News / Emcure, Gennova settle legal dispute with US-based HDT Bio, sign agreement

Emcure, Gennova settle legal dispute with US-based HDT Bio, sign agreement

Litigation before courts in the US and arbitral tribunal in London settled, two sides say

Emcure
photo: X@EmcurePharma
Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pune-based Emcure Pharma and its subsidiary Gennova Biopharmaceuticals have “amicably settled” legal disputes with US-based HDT Bio Corp by signing a new agreement to collaborate and develop mRNA vaccines, said the companies in a joint statement.

The litigation before courts in the United States and an arbitral tribunal in London has been settled and dismissed. An mRNA vaccine uses a copy of a molecule called messenger RNA to produce an immune response.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The parties have entered into a long-term agreement to develop mRNA vaccines against a broad range of infectious diseases, in India and several other countries,” said the statement.

As part of the agreement, Gennova has got a licence to use HDT’s patented mRNA vaccine technology in multiple fields.

The two sides worked on developing mRNA Covid-19 vaccines until HDT Bio filed a $950 million lawsuit in May 2020, accusing Gennova Biopharma and its parent company Emcure of stealing trade secrets.

Emcure's subsidiary Gennova developed an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that was approved by India’s drugs regulator for emergency use.

Satish Mehta, chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director of Emcure Pharma, said that a misunderstanding between his company and HDT is resolved and the two sides have widened the scope for technical collaboration.

“mRNA platform will be the launching pad for our foray into vaccines for tuberculosis, rabies, dengue, and other infectious diseases, and our collaboration with HDT will be mutually beneficial,” he said in the statement.

HDT CEO Steve Reed said his company’s proprietary technology, combined with Emcure and Gennova's innovation, manufacturing and distribution network, will result in “life-saving vaccines”.

“We are committed to a successful relationship with Emcure and Gennova,” he said.



Also Read

Sanofi India, Emcure Pharma announce exclusive distribution partnership

Emcure Pharmaceuticals refiles IPO papers to Sebi, trims issue size

Mankind Pharma slips 4% on Beige's likely 3% stake sale via block deal

MNCs partner Indian firms to boost market reach in pharmaceutical sector

Sun Pharma Q4 Preview: Profits may grow up to 41% on higher specialty sales

JSW Paint turns profitable; aims for Rs 5,000 crore sales in two years

MG Motor India signs pact with Vertelo to deliver 3K EVs in phased manner

India is a 'bright spot', will lead the next decade: N Chandrasekaran

Air India Express struggles with roster software, over 50 flights affected

Godrej Properties sells 650 flats for Rs 2K cr in Noida amid strong demand

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :EmcurelitigationPharmaceutical companiesCompanies

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story