Godrej Properties sells 650 flats for Rs 2K cr in Noida amid strong demand

Realty firm Godrej Properties has sold around 650 flats in Noida for more than Rs 2,000 crore, amid strong consumer demand for residential properties.

Godrej Properties on Thursday said in a regulatory filing it has "sold around 650 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in its project, Godrej Jardinia, located in Sector 146, Noida."

The project was launched this month.

"This is Godrej Properties' most successful-ever launch in Noida in terms of the value of sales achieved," the company highlighted.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, " Noida is an extremely important market for Godrej Properties, and we will look to further strengthen our presence in the city in the years ahead."

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a major presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune and Bengaluru property markets. It has recently entered the Hyderabad market.

Godrej Properties achieved its best-ever annual sales in the 2023-24 fiscal.

In the last financial year, the company's sales bookings jumped 84 per cent to a record Rs 22,527 crore, from Rs 12,232 crore in the preceding year.

For FY24, this is the highest sales reported so far by any listed entity.

Godrej Properties has set a target of Rs 27,000 crore sales bookings for the current 2024-25 fiscal.

To meet this target, Godrej Properties plans to launch a 21.9 million (219 lakh) square feet area this fiscal with an estimated sales bookings value of Rs 30,000 crore.