FanTV aims to onboard 10 mn users, add 80,000 content creators in 18 months

Krafton-backed social app FanTV aims to double its user base to over 1 crore and grow content creators on the platform by about five-fold to 1 lakh in the next 12-18 months, a top company official said on Wednesday.

The company also entered into a strategic partnership with blockchain company Mysten Labs to drive mass adoption of Web3 technology.

"Through our collaboration with Mysten Labs, we are committed to driving innovation and democratising the content creation ecosystem.

"Our goal is to onboard over 1,00,000 creators and 10 million users, ushering in a new era of decentralised social media in the next 12-18 months," FanTV Founder and CEO Prashan Agarwal said in a statement.

At present, FanTV claims to have over 40 lakh users and more than 20,000 creators.

Earlier, the company raised $5.5 million, about Rs 45 crore, from Multicoin Capital, Krafton, IOSG Ventures, and Woodstock Fund.