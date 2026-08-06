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Home / Companies / News / Fisdom founders to exit Groww after wealth business integration

Fisdom founders to exit Groww after wealth business integration

Subramanya SV and Anand Dalmia will exit Groww after completing a planned one-year transition following Fisdom's acquisition and integration into the fintech firm's wealth business

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Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 8:29 PM IST
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Fisdom co-founders Subramanya SV and Anand Dalmia are set to move on from fintech firm Groww after completing the integration of the wealth management firm acquired by Groww last year.
 
Both founders will complete a year with Groww following the closure of the transaction.
 
Their departure was part of a planned transition. Groww signed an agreement to acquire Fisdom in May 2025 and completed the all-cash transaction in October that year, in one of the larger consolidation deals in India's wealthtech sector.
 
The acquisition added more than 150 wealth advisers, over Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management, research and advisory capabilities, bank partnerships, and licences spanning portfolio management services and alternative investment funds.
 
Fisdom's research and advisory teams now also support MF Prime, Groww's research-backed, AI-powered mutual fund recommendation offering. The product is unlocking incremental revenue opportunities on Groww's core platform while advancing the company's ambition to make research-backed wealth management available to customers beyond the affluent and high-net-worth segments.
 
"Subramanya and Anand built a strong institution and steered it through seamless integration. The wealth business is now closely integrated with Groww's core platform and ready for its next phase of growth," said a Groww spokesperson.
 
Groww does not plan to appoint external replacements. Its founders will work more closely with the wealth management business, while several senior executives from Fisdom will take on expanded responsibilities. Fisdom's employees have been part of Groww for the past year, and several senior leaders are being elevated.
 
"The rationale for the acquisition remains fully intact — the team, clients, assets, licences and partnerships are all part of Groww today. The transition enables clearer ownership and tighter integration across the Groww ecosystem," Groww added.
   

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Topics :GrowwWealth ManagementCompany News

First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 8:29 PM IST

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