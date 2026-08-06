Fisdom founders to exit Groww after wealth business integration

Fisdom co-founders Subramanya SV and Anand Dalmia are set to move on from fintech firm Groww after completing the integration of the wealth management firm acquired by Groww last year.

Both founders will complete a year with Groww following the closure of the transaction.

Their departure was part of a planned transition. Groww signed an agreement to acquire Fisdom in May 2025 and completed the all-cash transaction in October that year, in one of the larger consolidation deals in India's wealthtech sector.

The acquisition added more than 150 wealth advisers, over Rs 10,000 crore in assets under management, research and advisory capabilities, bank partnerships, and licences spanning portfolio management services and alternative investment funds.

Fisdom's research and advisory teams now also support MF Prime, Groww's research-backed, AI-powered mutual fund recommendation offering. The product is unlocking incremental revenue opportunities on Groww's core platform while advancing the company's ambition to make research-backed wealth management available to customers beyond the affluent and high-net-worth segments.

"Subramanya and Anand built a strong institution and steered it through seamless integration. The wealth business is now closely integrated with Groww's core platform and ready for its next phase of growth," said a Groww spokesperson.