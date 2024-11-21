Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gautam Adani family net worth falls 20% to around Rs 7.8 trillion

At its peak, it was worth $136.3 bn at the end of July this year

Adani
Photo: Bloomberg
Krishna Kant Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST
A selloff in Adani group stocks on Thursday has led to a sharp decline in the net worth of the Gautam Adani family. The Adani family net worth was down 20.1 per cent on Thursday to around Rs 7.8 trillion from Rs 9.8 trillion on Tuesday. In US dollar terms, the family net worth declined to $91.2 billion on Thursday from $115.5 billion on Tuesday. This has erased a large part of the gains in the family net worth during the rally in Adani stocks early this year. At its peak, the family was worth $136.3 billion at the end of July this year.
  The Indian equity market was closed on Wednesday on account of polling for Maharashtra state election. The analysis is based on Adani family direct stake in various group companies at the end of every quarter.
 
The combined market capitalisation of listed Adani group companies was down 15.7 per cent on Thursday to Rs 12.05 trillion from Rs 14.28 trillion on Tuesday. 
  With Thursday’s fall, Adani family net worth is down 28.7 per cent since the end of September 2024 - when Indian equity market had peaked — from Rs 10.9 trillion at the end of that month. In the same period, the family net worth is down 30.1 per cent in
US dollar terms from $130.5 billion at the end of September 2024. 
For comparison, the Adani family was worth Rs 8.3 trillion or $101.5 billion at the end of January 2023 just after the Hindenburg report on the group finances was published in January last year.
First Published: Nov 21 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

