Glenmark Pharmaceuticals to sell 7.84% stake in Glenmark Life Sciences

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals announced today that its board of directors approved the sale of a 7.84 per cent stake in its subsidiary, Glenmark Life Sciences Limited (GLS). The sale will involve up to 96,09,571 equity shares and will be conducted through an offer for sale (OFS) on the stock exchange.

The specific price and date of the offer for sale will likely be announced in the future.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In May this year, Indian conglomerate Nirma completed the acquisition of a 75 per cent stake in Glenmark Life Sciences (GLS), a manufacturer of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs).