Siemens bags order for electrification of Bengaluru Metro phase 2

Siemens Limited, as part of a consortium along with Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, has secured an order worth Rs 766 crore from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited for electrification of Bengaluru Metro Phase 2 project contributing to sustainable public transport in the city, officials said on Wednesday.

Siemens Limited's share as part of the consortium is approximately Rs 558 crore, they said.

In a statement, Siemens Limited said it will design, engineer, install and commission rail electrification technologies as well as a digital solution comprising Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) systems.

The project covers 30 stations spanning over 58 km connecting Bengaluru Airport terminal to Central Silk Board via KR Puram and two depots. With this order, Siemens is present in 11 out of 20 cities that have a Metro in India, it stated.

"The implementation of Phase 2 will significantly contribute to sustainable urban development in Bengaluru, catering to the requirements of commuters and Metro rail authorities," Gunjan Vakharia, Head of Mobility Business, Siemens Limited said.