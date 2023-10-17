Home / Companies / News / Global Maritime Summit: VPA inks deals with NHAI, Trion worth Rs 1,400 cr

Global Maritime Summit: VPA inks deals with NHAI, Trion worth Rs 1,400 cr

The port authority inked these deals at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 in Mumbai

Press Trust of India Visakhapatnam
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 10:01 PM IST
The Visakhapatnam Port Authority (VPA) on Tuesday entered into agreements with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Trion Properties to execute projects worth Rs 1,400 crore.

The port authority inked these deals at the ongoing Global Maritime India Summit, 2023 in Mumbai.

VPA exchanged a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NHAI. As Part of this MoU, NHAI will develop the existing four-lane road into a six-lane one from convent junction to Sheela Nagar. For this, VPA is spending nearly Rs 500 crore, the port authority said in a press release.

Similarly, VPA signed an agreement with Trion Properties to develop convention centres, IT office towers and hospitality facilities at an outlay of Rs 900 crore.

Further, the port authority has signed a deal with the Indian Navy to develop more facilities in the outer harbour.

VPA has set up a stall at the Global Maritime India Summit, 2023.

Topics :Maritime India Summitmaritime sectorPorts

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 10:01 PM IST

