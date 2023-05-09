Home / Companies / News / Go First Saga: Lessors seek to deregister 9 more planes of the airline

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : May 09 2023 | 9:30 PM IST
As Go First awaits the NCLT verdict on its voluntary insolvency resolution plea, lessors have sought deregistration of nine more aircraft of the crisis-hit airline.

In one week, various lessors have approached aviation regulator DGCA for deregistration and repossession of a total of 45 planes of Go First.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) is set to pronounce the order on the carrier's petition on Wednesday.

Go First stopped flying from May 3 and aviation regulator DGCA on Monday directed the airline to stop sale of tickets till further orders.

Lessors have sought deregistration of nine more planes of the airline, according to an update from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline had 55 aircraft in its fleet as on May 2 when it filed the petition and also announced suspension of operations.

On Tuesday, the Wadia group-owned carrier said it will respond to the DGCA's show cause notice in due course and is taking all possible measures to reduce inconvenience to the passengers.

Before the NCLT, lessors of the carrier have opposed Go First's plea for an interim moratorium contending that it would have "harmful and serious consequences".

First Published: May 09 2023 | 9:48 PM IST

