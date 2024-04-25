Home / Companies / News / Godrej Electricals & Electronics secures orders over Rs 1,000 cr in FY'24

Godrej Electricals & Electronics secures orders over Rs 1,000 cr in FY'24

Each of these projects range from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore in value

Last Updated : Apr 25 2024 | 12:53 PM IST
Godrej Electricals & Electronics on Thursday said it has secured orders worth over Rs 1,000 crore in financial year 2023-24 in power and infrastructure business.

These orders predominantly entail both Air Insulated Switchgear (AIS) and Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) substations across India, with certain projects of up to 765kV capacity, a company statement said.

Each of these projects range from Rs 100 crore to Rs 400 crore in value, it added.

We are delighted with our recent order acquisitions, which further solidify our presence in the segment of over 400kV," Raghavendra Mirji, Executive Vice President & Business Head, Godrej Electricals & Electronics said.

Mirji further noted that securing the inaugural 765kV GIS order for execution at Khavda, in Gujarat marks yet another significant milestone for the company, symbolizing its dedication to pushing the boundaries of technological advancement.

Mirji said, "majority of our orders secured in FY 2023-24 pertaining to renewable energy evacuation not only underscores our industry leadership but also resonate with the country's commitment, echoing our collective vision for a greener and more resilient future."

These substations play a pivotal role in augmenting the capacity of the existing grid infrastructure, facilitating seamless integration and evacuation of renewable energy sources.

