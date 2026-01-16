BMC election results 2026: Here's a list of winners across top wards
Mumbai BMC election vote counting: The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India's richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday
Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
Listen to This Article
Names of several winners in Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls started emerging on Friday amid a close contest between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).
The counting process for 227 municipal wards of India’s richest civic body started at 10 am on Friday. The final results will be declared later today. A party or alliance needs 114 seats to secure a simple majority and form the civic body.
A voter turnout of 52.94 per cent was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53 per cent in the last elections in 2017.
Listed below are the winners across different wards.
Mumbai elections 2026 winners list
BJP has emerged with the highest number of winning candidates. The party has won 20 seats. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) have won 10 seats each. Congress has won four seats, while other parties have smaller representations.
Also Read
Below is the faction-wise list of winning candidates:
BJP
- Ward 2 – Tejaswini Ghosalkar
- Ward 3 – Prakash Darekar
- Ward 9 – Shivanand Shetty
- Ward 20 – Deepak Tawde
- Ward 21 – Leena Deharkar
- Ward 22 – Himanshu Parekh
- Ward 36 – Siddharth Sharma
- Ward 37 – Yogita Kadam
- Ward 50 – Vikram Rajput
- Ward 52 – Preeti Satam
- Ward 97 – Hemlata Gala
- Ward 104 – Prakash Gangadhare
- Ward 105 – Anita Vaiti
- Ward 106 – Prabhakar Shinde
- Ward 126 – Archana Bhalerao
- Ward 135 – Navnath Ban
- Ward 172 – Rajshree Shirwadkar
- Ward 207 – Rohidas Lokhande
- Ward 214 – Ajit Patil
- Ward 215 – Santosh Dhale
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)
- Ward 1 – Rekha Yadav
- Ward 4 – Mangesh Pangare
- Ward 51 – Varsha Tembvalkar
- Ward 146 – Samruddhi Kate
- Ward 147 – Pragya Sadafule
- Ward 148 – Anjali Naik
- Ward 156 – Ashwini Matekar
- Ward 163 – Shaila Lande
- Ward 166 – Minal Sanjay Turde
- Ward 209 – Yamini Jadhav
Shiv Sena (UBT – Thackeray faction)
- Ward 32 – Geeta Bhandari
- Ward 87 – Pooja Mahadeshwar
- Ward 123 – Sunil More
- Ward 124 – Sakina Ayub Sheikh
- Ward 182 – Milind Vaidya
- Ward 185 – Jagdish Thevalpeel
- Ward 193 – Hemangi Varlikar
- Ward 194 – Nishikant Shinde
- Ward 200 – Urmila Panchal
- Ward 210 – Sonam Jamsudkar
Congress
- Ward 33 – Moin Siddiqui
- Ward 33 – Aslam Shaikh’s sister
- Ward 165 – Ashraf Azmi
- Ward 183 – Asha Kale
AIMIM
- Ward 145 – Khairunnisa Hussein
- Ward 134 – Mehjabin Khan
- Ward 136 – Jameer Qureshi
- Ward 137 – Sameer Patel
Samajwadi Party
- Ward 201 – Iram Siddiqui
Although the polls are local, BMC elections carry significant political weight at the state and national levels. Control of the civic body is seen as a major measure of political strength and influence, prompting all major parties to invest heavily in the contest.
The latest election assumes significance as it comes after a long delay. The BMC’s last elected term ended in 2022, and since then, the city has been governed by administrators instead of elected representatives. The long gap has made the 2026 election important for restoring an elected civic leadership.
More From This Section
Topics : BMC polls BMC Election news BJP Congress Shiv Sena BS Web Reports
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:52 PM IST