Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties buys Rs 506 cr land in Noida for Rs 3k cr housing project

Godrej Properties buys Rs 506 cr land in Noida for Rs 3k cr housing project

The company did not divulge the deal value, but sources said the company bought this land for Rs 506 crore

The real estate arm of Godrej Group sold properties worth Rs 12,232 crore in 2022-23
Press Trust of India New Delhi

3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Godrej Properties Ltd has bought 6.46-acre land in Noida for around Rs 500 crore to develop a housing project with an estimated revenue of Rs 3,000 crore, as part of its expansion plan to tap rising demand.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed it has been "declared the highest bidder and has secured the allotment letter to develop a prime land parcel in Noida through an e-auction conducted by the NOIDA development authority."

Spread over 6.46 acres, the land is located in Sector 44, Noida.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The company did not divulge the deal value, but sources said the company bought this land for Rs 506 crore.

"The land parcel will offer around 1.4 million (14 lakh) square feet of development potential and an estimated revenue potential of around Rs 3,000 crore," Godrej Properties said, adding that this will be the company's sixth project in Noida.

"We have witnessed strong demand for our existing projects in Noida and this project will further strengthen our development portfolio in NCR (National Capital Region)," Gaurav Pandey, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Godrej Properties, said.

Godrej Properties on Monday said it would develop a 62-acre township in Bengaluru with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 5,000 crore.

Spread across 62 acres, the township project will offer around 5.6 million (56 lakh) square feet of saleable area comprising primarily premium residential apartments.

Godrej Properties, which is part of the business conglomerate Godrej Group, has a major presence in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Bengaluru, and Pune. It has recently made a foray into the Hyderabad market.

On an operational front, Godrej Properties' sale bookings are likely to rise 50 per cent annually to over Rs 18,000 crore this fiscal year, beating the annual guidance of Rs 14,000 crore on strong demand for its residential projects.

The real estate arm of Godrej Group sold properties worth Rs 12,232 crore in 2022-23.

In an interview with PTI last month, Godrej Properties Executive Chairperson Pirojsha Godrej said the company was hopeful of selling properties of more than Rs 5,000 crore during the January-March period of this fiscal year, repeating the performance of the previous two quarters.

Driven by robust housing demand, Godrej Properties' sale bookings rose 59 per cent during the April-December period of this fiscal to Rs 13,008 crore as against Rs 8,181 crore in the year-ago period.

On the financial front, Godrej Properties reported an 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 62.72 crore for the December quarter. Total income rose to Rs 548.31 crore in the quarter from Rs 404.58 crore in the year-ago period.

Also Read

Godrej Properties buys 4-acre land parcel in North-West Bengaluru

Godrej Properties Q2FY24 result: Net profit at Rs 72 cr; revenue up 107%

Why shares of Godrej Properties will be on investor radar today? Check here

Godrej Properties sells around 670 flats worth over Rs 2K cr in Noida

Godrej Properties to develop 62 acre township project in north Bengaluru

FSSAI verifies McDonald's India uses 100% real cheese: Westlife Foodworld

Mass segment slowdown to keep Bata India's stock under pressure

B2B platform Udaan sees sale of over 2.25 billion products in 2023

RBI bars JM Financial Products from financing against shares, debentures

Paytm PB failed to use mechanism for detecting suspicious transactions: FIU

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Godrej Propertiesnoidahousing project

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 6:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story