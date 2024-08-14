Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt's changed power export rules could lead to gain for Adani: Report

Plants selling their entire power to India's neighboring countries may be allowed a domestic grid connection in case of a consistent drop in offtake or payment defaults

Adani Enterprises, Adani group
Adani Power’s Godda plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand sells its entire output to Bangladesh. | Image: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST
By Rajesh Kumar Singh

India introduced new rules for electricity producers who export their power, allowing them to sell in the domestic market. The move could benefit Adani Power Ltd.’s plant, which exports electricity to Bangladesh. 
 
Plants selling their entire power to India’s neighboring countries may be allowed a domestic grid connection in case of a consistent drop in offtake or payment defaults, according to the new rules published on the power ministry’s website.

Adani Power’s Godda plant in the eastern Indian state of Jharkhand sells its entire output to Bangladesh. The 1.6-gigawatt facility had seen arrears pile up but payments are now coming with a lag of 4-5 months, a norm in Bangladesh, the company told analysts on earnings conference calls.  

The new rule comes amid political upheaval in Bangladesh that led to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fleeing the strife-torn nation and seeking refuge in India. Even though an interim government has taken charge in Dhaka, risks of political uncertainty persist.
First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

