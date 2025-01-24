Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Granules India Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 6% to Rs 118 crore

Granules India Q3FY25 results: Net profit drops 6% to Rs 118 crore

Drug firm Granules India on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 6 per cent year on year to Rs 118 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Granules India
The company said it voluntarily paused production at the Gagillapur plant in September 2024 for risk assessment on account of the USFDA observations. | PIC: Granules India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 3:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Drug firm Granules India on Friday said its consolidated profit after tax declined 6 per cent year on year to Rs 118 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company reported a profit after tax of Rs 126 crore in the October-December quarter of the last fiscal.

Revenue from operations declined to Rs 1,138 crore in the third quarter as against Rs 1,156 crore in the year-ago period, the Hyderabad-based said in a regulatory filing.

"We continue to sustain our profitable growth in the finished dosages segment, driven by our North America business. We are enhancing quality and compliance through systemic improvements across our operations, including Gagillapur," Granules India Chairman & Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati said.

The company said it voluntarily paused production at the Gagillapur plant in September 2024 for risk assessment on account of the USFDA observations.

Subsequently, the production resumed in October in a staggered manner, it added.

Also Read

Granules India focused on getting FDA nod for drug from Gagillapur by FY26

Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking says buy Coromandel, Granules stocks today

Granules India gets US regulator FDA's approval for generic ADHD drug

Granules India share tanks 10% after USFDA's 'OAI' tag for Gagillapur Unit

Chandan Taparia of MOFSL recommends buying these three stocks today

"Progress on our greenfield formulation expansion at GLS remains on track, reinforcing our capabilities and driving future growth," he added.

Shares of the company were trading 2.75 per cent down at Rs 582.80 apiece on BSE.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lupin receives USFDA approval to market its generic HIV medications

IMQ Group sets up JV in India to test medical devices, electrical products

Tata Electronics buys 60% stake in Pegatron's India arm for iPhone plant

JLR owner says slow China economy hurting luxury car sales

Uber Shuttle offers free rides between Delhi- Gurugram till February 2025

Topics :Granules IndiaPharma industrypharmaceutical firmsQ3 resultsAdjusted gross revenue

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story