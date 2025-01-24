Uber Shuttle offers free rides between Delhi- Gurugram till February 2025

Ridesharing company Uber is offering unlimited free rides on its Uber Shuttle between Delhi and Gurugram till February 1, 2025, according to an official release from the company.

Uber Shuttle operates air-conditioned buses that run on fixed routes, connecting Gurugram’s business districts with residential areas in Delhi. To help commuters experience this new way of traveling, Uber is offering free rides.

Amit Deshpande, head of Uber Shuttle in India, said, “We’ve received a great response since we launched Uber Shuttle last year. Our goal is to get more people to travel in fewer vehicles, helping reduce traffic and pollution. With this free ride offer, we want people to try out Uber Shuttle and experience its convenience.”

You can book ride in advance

Commuters can book their seats in advance up to a week ahead through the Uber app. The app also lets you track the bus, see the live location, and check the expected time of arrival. Uber also mentioned that no standing passengers are allowed.

According to the company statement, Uber’s safety features are available on the Shuttle too. Round-the-clock support is provided, with access to a 24/7 Safety Line. If needed, users can connect to a trained safety agent within 30 seconds.

How to book your free Uber Shuttle ride?

1. Open the Uber app.

2. Enter your destination and select the ‘Shuttle’ option.

3. Review your fare (Rs 0 during the free ride offer).

4. Pick your route and pick-up time, then tap ‘Request’.

5. 25 minutes before your ride, get bus and driver details.

6. Track your shuttle in the app.

7. Head to the designated pick-up spot and enjoy the ride.

Uber received its license to operate buses in Delhi in May 2024 under the state government’s Delhi Premium Bus Scheme.