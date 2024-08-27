Gwalior to host third RIC on Wednesday, aims to attract investment

The third edition of the regional industry conclave (RIC) in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday will see top officials from corporate houses such as the Adani group and Accenture and trade commissioners of many countries establish contact with potential investors and discuss the investment possibilities in the state. Adani Defence and Aerospace is likely to announce investments, according to sources. The focus of the gathering will be job creation to the tune of 28,000 to 30,000 in direct and indirect roles.

This conclave will build on the earlier editions held in Ujjain and Jabalpur as the Gwalior-Chambal region is better connected to other parts of the country.

Chief Minister (CM) Mohan Yadav, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and many industrialists of the country will attend the event.



Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) Managing Director Chandramouli Shukla told Business Standard that the CM will virtually allocate land to industrial units during the conclave.



The geographical location of Gwalior can play an important role in the success of this conclave, say experts. Three major corridors of the country — North-South Corridor from Srinagar to Kanyakumari, Agra-Mumbai Highway, and East-West Corridor from Silchar to Porbandar — pass through the Gwalior region.